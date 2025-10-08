INEC Extends Ward-Level Voter Registration In FCT By Four Days

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced a four-day extension of the ongoing ward-level Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The decision was taken during the Commission’s Third Quarterly Meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs), held on Tuesday, 7th October 2025, in Abuja.

Victoria Eta-Messi, Director of Voter Education and Publicity Department, on Wednesday, 8th October 2025 announced the latest development.

With this extension, the voter registration exercise, which was initially scheduled to end on Wednesday, 8th October 2025 will now continue until Sunday, 12th October 2025.

INEC explained that the extension became necessary following a review of the exercise’s progress and growing public participation across the FCT.

“As of 7th October 2025, a total of 55,346 new voter registrations had been recorded in the FCT, comprising 38,528 online pre-registrations and 16,818 completed physical registrations,” the Commission said.

It added that the impressive turnout reflects rising civic awareness among residents and highlights the effectiveness of devolving the registration exercise to the grassroots level.

INEC reiterated that online pre-registration remains suspended in the FCT to allow all pre-registrants to complete their biometrics and finalize their registration in person at the designated centres.

This measure, the Commission said, is in line with the Electoral Act 2022, which mandates proper physical verification to validate voter records.

The Commission urged all eligible citizens who have not yet registered to take advantage of the extension period to register.

Registered voters who wish to transfer their registration to the FCT or within the FCT are also encouraged to do so during this period.

INEC, however, reminded citizens that multiple registration is an offence under Nigerian law and attracts legal penalties.

The list and addresses of all registration centres remain accessible on INEC’s official website and verified social media platforms, the statement added.

INEC expressed appreciation to residents of the FCT, its field officials, and stakeholders for their cooperation and dedication to ensuring a seamless and inclusive registration process.