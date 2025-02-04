INEC Expresses Worry Over Delegate Buying During Party Primaries

Share

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has expressed worry over delegate-buying by aspirants during party primaries.

The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu who spoke at a meeting with Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Abuja on Tuesday, said party primaries have been heavily monetised, saying “some delegates openly boasted of how much money they made from aspirants during party primaries.”

Prof. Yakubu urged the CSOs to be as interested in party primaries as they were actively engaged in the monitoring of secondary elections conducted by INEC.

“After all, only the candidates nominated by the political parties are placed on the ballot paper for citizens to vote for on election day,” he said.

He commended the CSOs for their consistent concern over vote-buying at polling units during elections, noting that some of them have made actionable recommendations on how to curtail the menace “which have been favourably considered by the commission.”

The INEC Chairman called on them to intensify advocacy in support of the practical steps taken by the relevant security and law enforcement agencies to tackle this practice.

He reminded them that the timetable and schedule of activities for the Anambra State governorship election have been released since October 17 last year, disclosing that the next activity in the timetable is the conduct of party primaries which begins next month.

“All political parties interested in fielding candidates for the election shall commence their primaries on 20th March 2025 and end three weeks later on 10th April 2025,” Prof. Yakubu stated.

He further said that the commission has released the timetable and schedule of activities for the Area Council election in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) which is the only part of the country where INEC conducts Local Government election.

“The election will hold on Saturday 21st February 2026,” he disclosed.

