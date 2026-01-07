INEC Explains Why LP Was Denied Access Code For 2026 FCT Area Council Poll

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has clarified why it did not issue access codes to the Labour Party for uploading candidates in the forthcoming 2026 Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council Election scheduled for February 21.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, INEC said the decision followed prolonged leadership disputes within the Labour Party, which were conclusively addressed by the Supreme Court in April 2025.

The apex court ruled that the tenure of the Julius Abure-led National Executive Committee had expired, a position later upheld by the Federal High Court in Abuja.

INEC explained that despite the clear judicial pronouncements, the Abure-led faction went ahead to conduct primaries for the FCT Area Council election, prompting the Commission to exclude the party.

The electoral body disclosed that Labour Party subsequently filed multiple suits in different courts seeking orders to compel INEC to issue access codes, with most of the cases either dismissed or still pending.

The Commission noted that an interim order obtained from an FCT High Court in December 2025 directing INEC to upload Labour Party candidates had since lapsed and was not renewed. As such, INEC said there is currently no valid court order mandating it to act.

INEC stressed that the matter remains sub judice and reaffirmed its commitment to the rule of law, the Electoral Act 2022, and the Constitution, insisting it will continue to hold political parties accountable to democratic standards.