INEC Explains Absence From Ondo APC Congress

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has explained its absence from the State congress conducted by the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday, 3 March, 2026 in Ondo State.

The electoral umpire stated that it did not monitor the congress due to lack of directives from its headquarters.

Addressing newsmen in Akure, INEC’s spokesperson in Ondo State, Yinka Ogunseye, said that the commission was not in a position to oversee the congress because it had not received any official instruction to do so.

READ ALSO:

“There is no directive from the INEC headquarters to monitor the congress,” Ogunseye stated.

He further emphasised that INEC could not act in violation of an existing court order.

“There is no way the commission can disobey a court injunction,” he added.

It will be recalled that on Monday, 2 March, the Federal High Court in Akure, Ondo State, halted the planned state congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

‎The court, presided over by Toyin Adegoke, in an ex parte ruling on Monday, restrained the APC and the Independent National Electoral Commission from proceeding with the congress pending the determination of the substantive suit.