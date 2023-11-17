INEC: Executioner Of Nigeria’s Democracy?

The time-tested definition of democracy presupposes that people have the inalienable rights to choose their leaders who would be accountable to the people and work in the people’s interests. The first limb of the definition is important; and it is in order to enforce the involvement of the people in the recruitment of their leaders that electoral bodies are put in place in different countries.

In ideal climes, electoral bodies naturally strive to become impartial; and so wear independence, neutrality and integrity as brands. Thus, the electoral bodies earn the confidence of all contestants in any given election and their respective supporters. This is the ideal situation, but is this obtainable in Nigeria?

In Nigeria, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been in charge of the leadership recruitment processes into all offices ranging from councillors to presidency until about 2002 when State Independent Electoral Commissions took over elections into local gov- ernment offices following the ruling of the Supreme Court in Abia State vs AGF and 35 others. Since its establishment by the government of General Abdusallam Abubakar in 1998, INEC has been chaired by Ephraim Akpata, Abel Guobadia, Maurice Iwu, Attahiru Jega and Mahmood Yakubu at different times and in that order.

In the history of Nigeria’s Fourth Republic, seven general elections have been conducted. Two common challenges of the general elections held in Nigeria between 1999 and 2011, were multiple thumbprinting of ballot pa- pers, violence and the overbearing influence of god fathers as introduced by the Late Chief Lamidi Adedibu which was copied and modified by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and many others in their efforts to create an autochthonous brand of democracy known as “home grown democracy”.

Godfathers became so overbearing that they tended to overwhelm the entire electoral process beginning from the nominations through the campaigns to the main election which they commercialised and militarised. Worried by these unwholesome trends which created voter apathy, former President Goodluck Jonathan initiated an electoral reform process which began the digitization of accreditation via the card reader accreditation machines.

However, the refusal of the National Assembly to incorporate digital accreditation in the Electoral Act 2010, which INEC included in its election guidelines, offered unpatriotic elements in cahoots with corrupt INEC officials the opportunity to rig the 2015 general elections. In an unprecedented corporate double speak, INEC which had announced the card reader accreditation in its election manuals/guidelines and voter education campaigns came to tribunal to defend manual accreditation in the guise that INEC election manuals/guidelines had no force of law and could not override the Electoral Act.

The only achievements of the electoral reform were that Dr. Jonathan who introduced it was rigged out of office while those who trusted INEC had both their ambitions and fingers burnt on the alter of INEC’s betrayal of trust. To cure Nigerians’ crisis of confidence in INEC which threatened the electoral process, the National Assembly took the radical step of enacting exclusive digital or electronic accreditation in section 47 of the Electoral Act 2022.

However, this historic enactment was destroyed by the pitfall granting INEC the discretion to choose or prescribe the manner of transmission of election results in section 60(5). In fact, the problem with the Electoral Act 2022 and by extension the electoral system of Nigeria is section 60(5) of the act. Like most Nigerian public institutions and officers, INEC alongside her officials abused and sold this discretion to the highest bidders in the 2023 general elections and crashed the confidence of Nigerians which was revived by the exclusive digital accreditation clause and the realtime electronic transmission of election results mantra in INEC’s election guidelines/manuals.

It was heartbreaking for INEC to posit in election tribunal that the discretion in section 60(5) of the Electoral Act gives her the licence to ignore her preachments on media platforms and in the 2023 Election guidelines/manuals all done and published pursuant to section 60(5) of the Act. In sane climes, once a statutory discretion is exercised through statements and publications like INEC did via voter education and 2023 Election guidelines/manuals, the discretion becomes extinguished and the wielder of the discretion becomes bound.

In Nigeria, INEC used the exercise of the discretion section 60(5) of Electoral Act granted her to demonstrate that she was not trustworthy and the Nigerian judiciary gave judicial imprimatur to that notion. Even the off cycle elections recently held in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi states were terrible as INEC officials allegedly came to the elections with already written election results. It has been alleged that INEC under the leadership of Mahmood Yakubu has been acting like democracy’s executioner; and I dare to add that he is succeeding in that direction.

At this point, it is clear that INEC has mismanaged and sorely abused the discretion granted it by section 60 (5) of Electoral Act 2022. Therefore, the National Assembly is hereby charged by this piece to rise and save Nigerian democracy by amending section 60 (5) of Electoral Act 2022 to make realtime electronic transmission of election results from polling units to INEC result portal in Nigeria compulsory. Where “technical glitches” whether by accident or design, occur, election in affected polling units should be rescheduled.