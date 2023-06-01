INEC Endorses Sylvester Ezeokenwa As APGA National Chairman

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has endorsed the election of Bar Sylvester Ezeokenwa as the authentic National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

This is sequel to the National Convention of the party that took place on Wednesday in Awka, Anambra State capital.

Before now Mr Edozie Njoku and his faction had contended that the immediate past National Chairman of Ozo Victor Oyeh is not the Chairman of the party brandishing a Supreme Court ruling and insisting that Wednesday’s Convention is illegal and of no effect.

But with the endorsement of the National Convention that produced Bar Sylvester Ezeokenwa and the respective state and local government Congresses across the country the fate of Edizie Njoku and his claim to the National leadership of APGA appears to have been put paid to.

At the Convention in Awka, the National Commissioner for Voter Education and Information Mr Festuse Okoye told reporters that by the virtue of the fact that the National officers of the INEC monitored the Convention and all the guidelines and provisions met by the party, the Commission recognizes the leadership of the party and endorses the electoral process of the party.

“The fact that the National Commissioner for Voter Education and Information is here is an affirmation of the political party and leadership recognized by the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC”

“You can see that I am leading this delegation from the National Headquarters and or state officers and that is why we are here and we have a regulatory responsibility towards all political parties”

“If they are doing what is not supposed to be done, if they are doing anything contrary to the constitution of the party or guidelines initiated by the National Electoral Committee of the party it is our responsibility to make sure that it is corrected”

“They must file the list of delegates the list of the positions being contested as well as the list of National Trustees of the party that they elected as well as the authentic Constitution of the party they have done ”

“It is the responsibility of every political party to do so and that is why we are the regulatory body charged with the duty to do so,” he said.