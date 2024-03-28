INEC Distances Self From LP’s Convention

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has distanced itself from the National Convention of the Labour Party (LP) which was held in Anambra State on Wednesday, March 27.

The Commission in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, on Thursday said the INEC did not monitor the convention’s conduct, refraining from elaborating further on the reasons for this decision.

New Telegraph reports that the LP moved the convention from Umuahia, Abia, to Nnewi, Anambra State, on Tuesday.

Addressing journalists, the LP National Legal Adviser, Kehinde Edun, reassured that the party had properly informed INEC about the change in venue and date, demonstrating their commitment to transparency and due process.

Edun said, “No, it is holding in Anambra. Nnewi, to be precise, is not Umuahia in Abia State again. In fact, Umuahia was not even the first venue we chose. Benin was the first choice before we changed to Umuahia and now Nnewi.

“So, we are at liberty to pick any venue of our choice. We only need to inform INEC about the change in venue and the time.”

Recalls that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) had asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to attend the Labour Party’s national convention on March 27, 2024.

The NLC made this known in a letter from its solicitors, Falana and Falana’s Chambers, dated March 22, 2024 and addressed to the Chairman of INEC, Mahmood Yakubu.

In the letter signed by Marshal Abubakar, the NLC accused the Chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abure, and his associates of planning an illegal convention in defiance of court orders.

The NLC also highlighted the illegality of such a gathering, citing previous court rulings that declared the Labour Party’s status and ordered inclusive conventions.

The Congress also threatened legal action if INEC failed to comply with the demand to prevent what they deemed a breach of justice and the rule of law.