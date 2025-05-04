INEC Distances Self From Report On Voters Registration Date

Share

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has dismissed new reports that it fixed a date for the resumption of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise.

Debunking the purported report, the Chief Press Secretary to the Chairman of INEC, Rotimi Oyekanmi, said the electoral umpire has not begun any exercises, including related services such as transfer and replacement of lost Permanent Voter Cards (PVCS).

Oyekanmi, in a statement made available to Sunday Telegraph, said the commission urged the public to disregard an anonymous message circulating online, which falsely claims that the CVR will resume on May 27, 2025.

He emphasised that any official information regarding the CVR will be made public in due course through its verified social media platforms and other official channels.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission wishes to inform the general public that it has not yet announced any date for the resumption of the Continuous Voter Registration, Transfer and Replacement of lost Permanent Voters’ Cards.

“The Commission, therefore, urges the public to disregard the fake, anonymous statement making the rounds, claiming that the CVR and other associated services will resume on 27th May 2025.

“In line with its tradition, the Commission will publicly announce the date for the resumption of the CVR at the appropriate time, the full details of which will also be shared via our official social media platforms,” the statement read.

