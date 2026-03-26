INEC: Digital Threats, Insecurity Challenge To Credible Elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said the nation’s electoral process is threatened by a myriad of digital challenges, which it added, widen the trust deficit in the nation’s electoral process.

INEC Chairman, Prof Joash Amupitan, SAN, in an address at the Alumni Association of the National Institute for Security Studies (AANISS), identified social media volatility, the weaponisation of AI-driven disinformation, Foreign Information Manipulation (FIMI) and logistic deficit as challenges facing the electoral process in the country.

Prof. Amupitan added that when these digital threats intersect with physical challenges like insurgency and communal strife, they widen the trust deficit.

He noted that credible elections foster public trust in governance, which he said is crucial for national security.

“When citizens believe in the electoral process, they are more likely to accept the outcomes, reducing the tensions that can lead to unrest,” the INEC Chairman stated, and called on stakeholders to collaborate in fortifying the systems that underpin elections.

Prof. Amupitan disclosed that INEC, under his leadership, believes in the supremacy of the Constitution and the Electoral Act.

“We are currently navigating a new statutory frontier where adjustments to timelines demand earlier and more rigorous security deployments.

“We are not merely watching the law; we are enforcing its technical safeguards – specifically the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV) – as the ultimate defence against electoral fraud,” he added.

The INEC Chairman said the success of the commission depends on the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) moving from reactive policing to proactive intelligence coordination.

“ICCES is the heartbeat of our operational safety,” he said, adding, “Whether it is the upcoming Ekiti governorship election (June 2026) or the Osun Polls (August 2026), our success depends on the Nigerian Police Force, as the lead agency, ensuring total synergy among all ICCES members.

“We must ensure our personnel, materials, and voters are shielded by a unified, multi-agency umbrella of protection.”

Prof. Amupitan urged alumni to serve as the strategic movers of democracy, stating that their expertise is need to analyse the rule of law as a security asset.

“Adherence to the Electoral Act is our strongest shield against post-election unrest.

“We need you to help us refine threat-assessment models so that security deployments are both precise and preventative.

“By doing so, we can replicate and surpass the successes recorded in the Anambra governorship election and the February 2026 FCT Area Council polls, where professionalism paved the way for peace,” he demanded.

The INEC Chairman stated that the 2027 general election will be a test of the institutional resilience, but assured that INEC is committed to a fair, free and credible election.

“We understand that a free and credible election will confer both legality and legitimacy on the elected leaders and will foster the economic development of the country,” he noted.