INEC Denies Recognising Abure As LP Chairman

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has denied reports claiming it has recognised Julius Abure as the National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP) and Samuel Anyanwu as the National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Supreme Court recently delivered judgments on leadership disputes within both political parties, but its rulings have been subject to varying interpretations.

On Thursday, several online platforms reported that INEC had updated its official website to reflect Abure and Anyanwu as leaders of their respective parties, allegedly in compliance with the apex court’s rulings.

However, INEC, in a statement posted on its official X handle and signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, dismissed the reports as false and misleading.

The statement clarified:

“The Commission has not made any decision in respect of either the Labour Party or the PDP. The names of the national officers of the Labour Party had previously been uploaded to our website following a court order, which is unrelated to the latest Supreme Court judgment. Similarly, the name of the National Secretary of the PDP on the same website was neither deleted nor reinstated.”

INEC further stated that it is currently studying the Supreme Court’s judgment on the Labour Party leadership crisis and will make its position public in due course.

