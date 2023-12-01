INEC Demands Probe As Kogi REC Escape Assassination

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said some unknown gunmen attacked the residence of its Resident Electoral Commission (REC) for Kogi State, Dr. Hale Gabriel Longpet, in the early hours of Friday, December 1.

A statement from the commission disclosed that the attackers came around 3.30 am, and “engaged the security personnel in a gun battle for over 30 minutes until reinforcement arrived.”

According to the statement, “While no lives were lost, property was destroyed in the ensuing gun battle.

“We call for a thorough investigation and enhanced security protection for our personnel and assets in Kogi State.”

INEC had on Wednesday, reported that its state office in Lokoja was besieged by a mob that barricaded all entrances to the office and prevented access to staff to carry out routine duties.

Dr. Longpet in a statement, said the siege prevented attorneys representing political parties involved in the recent off-cycle governorship election from inspecting documents/materials used in the election.

“It took the intervention of the Nigerian Army to calm the situation down at the state headquarters. The security agencies have assured us that they will maintain normalcy on our premises,” Longpet added.

The attack on the REC residence was the height of the political crisis that engulfed Kogi State after the November 11 governorship election.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Social Democratic Party (SDP), had been in a blame game over an alleged plan to attack INEC state office.

The commission said a team of combined security personnel have been deployed to protect the REC’s residence.