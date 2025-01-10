INEC Demands N126bn Allocation For 2025 Fiscal Year

Share

…Rejects N40 billion allocation

…Describes elections in Nigeria as huge burden

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has tacitly got approval for the sum of N126 billion it proposed to the National Assembly through its joint Committee on INEC and Electoral Matters.

This was even as the nation’s electoral umpire rejected N40 billion earmarked for it as 2025 budget estimates, saying that it’s grossly inadequate.

The rejection of the N40 billion yearly budget envelope for the electoral body was made by its Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, when he appeared before the joint Committee on Friday during the budget defence session.

The INEC boss in his presentation before the joint committee chaired by Senator Sarafadeen Alli (APC Oyo South), said elections in Nigeria, have become a huge burden requiring adequate funding.

“Our proposal for the 2025 budget, provision requires the sum of over N126 billion. We have the document that has provided details line by line on how we intended to spend the 126 billion.

“We would like the support of the National to enable us to achieve our responsibilities in the first line charge and most of these responsibilities are constitutional.

“In a nutshell, the N40billion budget envelope given us for 2025, will not cover 1/3 of projected expenses which totally amounts to over N126billion.

“Aside from the off-cycle elections for 21 constituencies to be filled through bye-elections and the Anambra Governorship election this year, personnel cost alone on account of new minimum wage, will eat up the N40billion budgetary envelope”, he said.

He added that the inadequacy of the N40 billion budget envelope made the electoral body get intervention funds of N10.5 billion for the Edo and Ondo elections in 2024 and another N500 million for bye-elections on affected constituencies in 2024.

Apparently convinced by the proposal of INEC members of the joint committee, one after the other, assured the electoral body that the proposed sum, shall be appropriated for, in the 2025 fiscal election.

Specifically, Senator Ireti Kingibe ( LP FCT), said” The situation at hand is not about looking for the N126billion for INEC in 2025 fiscal year but providing it”.

The joint Committee thereafter went into the closed-door session with the INEC Chairman and Federal Commissioners on how to source for the fund and appropriate it, in the 2025 budget.

