INEC Delays By-Elections In Rivers, Zamfara Over Emergency Rule, Litigation

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday fixed August 16 for the conduct of byelections in 16 constituencies in 12 states, ruling out Rivers and Zamfara states. The body said it would also conduct the two outstanding court-ordered re-runs in Enugu South 1 State constituency and the Ghari/Tsanyawa state Constituency in Kano State.

The Commission’s Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, said at a meeting with party leaders in Abuja by-elections will not take place in the Khana II State Constituency (Rivers) following the emergency rule imposed on the state by President Bola Tinubu because of the political crisis.

There will also be no byelection in the Talata Mafara South State Constituency (Zamfara) because of the legal tussle over the seat at the House of Assembly. Yakubu said they would deploy 30,451 officials for the by-elections involving 3,553,659 registered voters spread across 32 LGAs in 356 wards and 6,987 polling units.

He said the nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) would resume on August 18, with the exercise beginning in Anambra State between July 8 and 17 following the November 8 governorship poll.

The professor also recalled that in February, they conducted nine by-elections to fill vacancies resulting from the deaths or resignation of members of the national and state assemblies, noting that more vacancies had occurred.

The Commission’s chief said: “The outstanding byelections involve two senatorial districts of Anambra South and Edo Central. “Five federal constituencies of Ovia South-West/Ovia South-East in Edo, Babura/ Garki in Jigawa, Chikun/Kajuru in Kaduna State, Ikenne/ Sagamu/Remo North in Ogun and Ibadan North in Oyo. “Nine state constituencies of Ganye in Adamawa, Onitsha North I in Anambra, Dekina/Okura in Kogi, Zaria Kewaye and Basawa both in Kaduna State.

“Other constituencies are Bagwai/Shanono in Kano State, Mariga in Niger, Karim Lamido I in Taraba and Kauran Namoda South in Zamfara.’’ Chairmen and Secretaries of the crisis-ridden Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) were, however, absent from the meeting.

However, Shehu Gabam, who was reportedly removed as the Social Democratic Party (SDP) National Chairman, was in attendance.