INEC Decries Voter’s Apathy During Election

The Chief Technical Adviser to the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Bolade Eyinla, on Friday decried the steady decline in the statistics of Nigerians who turn out to vote, saying it has plummeted to less than 50%.

Eyinla, who spoke while delivering a keynote address at the YIAGA Africa 2027 elections scenarios and election manipulation risk in red retreat in Abuja, noted that available data shows the voter turnout in the presidential elections since 2011 is as follows: 2011-53.7%; 2015-43.6%; 2019 -34.7% and 2023-26.7%.

He said, “One major reason adduced for this declining voter turnout is that the introduction of technology for voter authentication and accreditation (SCR in 2015 and BVAS in 2023) made double/multiple voting and ballot box stuffing more difficult, thereby reducing the number of votes cast in relation to the number of registered voters, which some believed is over-bloated.

“Other reasons include voter apathy as a result of evident lack of the dividends of democracy, loss of trust by citizens in the electoral process, premised on the belief that their votes do not count or unwillingness, especially among the elite, to suffer the inconveniences of voting.

“Irrespective of the reason(s) for this situation, the percentage of voters turning out to exercise their franchise on Election Day should be a matter of concern to all electoral stakeholders and citizens.

“Although the electoral system is based on first past the post, an election in which less than 50% of registered voters come out to vote is tainted by a shadow of legitimacy. It is therefore imperative for INEC to provide voters with a pleasant voting experience by removing all known barriers to the ballot box and all stakeholders to up the ante in voter education, sensitisation and mobilisation.”

He expressed that any idea on reviewing the process of appointing the Chairman, National and Resident Electoral Commissioners of INEC by removing the power of appointment from the President under the prevailing circumstances is not feasible before the 2027 general elections, in view of the tedious process of altering any of the provisions in the Constitution.

He noted that after an examination of the 2023 general election, 142 recommendations were made for made in enhancing the electoral process, noting that the government has taken necessary actions to implement some of these recommendations that came from the review.

He said further the Commission has formulated its position on the recommendations that requires tinkering with the electoral legal framework and submitted same to the National Assembly for consideration.

According to him: “It is another matter entirely if the Assembly will act expeditiously and do the needful, especially in regard to such important issues as early voting for election officials, security personnel, accredited observers and journalist on election duty, review of Section 47(1)of the Electoral Act 2022 on the presentation of PVC as a requirement to vote and making electronic transmission of results mandatory.

“When it is considered that elections are governed by law, the National Assembly must speedily consider the proposed amendment to the legal framework and amend the Electoral Act 2022 or enact a new Electoral Act before the release of the timetable and schedule of activities one year to the election, that is in February 2026.

“This is to ensure certainty in the electoral legal framework that will govern the election, guide the actions and activities of the Commission and all electoral stakeholders, especially the political parties, in the conduct of party primaries and nomination of candidates.

“It will also enable INEC to quickly review its regulations, guidelines and manuals in line with any amendment or provisions in the amended or new Act.”

He said the Commission is also engaging with relevant stakeholders to implement the 48 other recommendations from the review of the 2023 general elections, saying the “implementation of these recommendations will require action by key actors in the electoral process, including the judiciary, security and law enforcement agencies, political parties, regulatory agencies, the media and civil society organisations.”