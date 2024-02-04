INEC Declares Taraba Bye-Election Inconclusive

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the House of Representatives bye-election in three Local Government Areas of Taraba State inconclusive and ordered a supplementary poll.

Speaking on the cancellation, the Collation Officer, Prof Daniel Ayuba said the decision became necessary because the lead margin between the leading candidate and the first runner up is less than the number of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) in the polling units where elections were cancelled.

Sadiq Tafida of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was in the lead in the collated results with 17,214 votes, while Innocent Jabayang of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) was the first runner up with 15,537 votes.

The total number of PVCs collected in cancelled polling units is 14,759.