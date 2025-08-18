INEC Declares PDP Candidate Winner Of Ibadan North

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has officially declared, Folajimi Oyekunle of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as the winner of the Ibadan North Federal Constituency bye-election.

The Returning Officer for the election, Prof Abiodun Oluwadare, of the University of Ibadan, made the declaration on Saturday night at the Collation Centre located in Ikolaba High School, Ibadan.

According to the results announced by INEC, Hon. Oyekunle polled 18,404 votes, defeating his closest rival, Adewale Olatunji (Murphy) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who secured 8,312 votes. With this victory, Oyekunle will officially replace the late lawmaker, Hon. Musiliu Olaide Akinremi (Jagaban), whose death created the vacancy and necessitated the bye-election.