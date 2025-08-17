INEC Declares Kaura Namoda Poll Inconclusive

The Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Kaura Namoda South State Assembly by-election inconclusive, following cancellation of results n 5 polling units under Sakajiki and Kyambarawa owing to irregularities.

Announcing the results on Sunday, the Returning Officer, Professor Lawal Sa’adu of the Federal University Gusau, explained that the results earlier announced showed that the APC is leading with 7,001 votes as the PDP had 5,339 votes respectively.

According to Professor Lawal, the margin of difference between the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has so far recorded 1,662 votes, which is quite less than the number of collected PVCs in the five (5) affected polling units.