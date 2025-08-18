INEC Declares APC’s Ikpea, Igbinedion As Winners In Edo

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Dr. Joseph Ikpea, of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of Saturday’s bye-election for Edo Central Senatorial District.

The electoral umpire also declared Hon Omomsede Igbinedion winner of Ovia Federal Constituency. Prof. Kingsley OmoIwoze, the INEC Returning Officer for the Edo Central Senatorial election at the early hours on Sunday morning in Ubiaja, the administrative headquarters of Esan South-East LGA declared Ikpea, the winner of the polls with 105,129 votes.

He defeated his closest rival, Joe Okojie of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 15,146 votes. Speaking shortly after his declaration, the Senator-elect dedicated his victory to God, and the people of the district who he said have chosen vision over sentiment, progress over politics-as-usual.