INEC Declares APC Candidate Winner Of Surulere Rerun Election

Fuad Kayode Laguda, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been declared the winner of the Surulere Federal Constituency 1 bye-election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Sunday Telegraph reports that no fewer than six council wards were involved in the rerun election.

READ ALSO:

Professor Ladipo Adebayo from the University of Lagos who is the Returning Officer for the election declared Laguda garnered 11,203 votes to defeat Jerry Afemighie of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Meanwhile, Adeola Adebanjo, the Labour Party (LP) candidate received 240 votes.

Eleven thousand nine hundred votes were cast in total, and one hundred and thirty-eight votes were rejected.