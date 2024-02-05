INEC Declares ADP, LP Winners Of Plateau Senate, Reps Bye-Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Prince Pam Mwadkwon of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) the winner of Saturday’s Plateau North Senatorial rerun election.

The returning officer of the election, Prof. Nestor Chagok announced Prince Mwadkwon as the winner of the rerun election having scored the highest votes of 122,442 to beat the first runner-up, Yakub Muhammad Safiu of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) who secured 53,980 Votes.

Recall that the appeal court had directed INEC to conduct a rerun election in Six Local Government of Plateau North Senatorial District and the PDP candidate whose election was nullified was excluded from the ballot.

Ambassador Christopher Musa Giwa of the APC scored 39,132 votes, Barr. Gyang Zi of the LP pulled 33,243 votes while Hon. Suleiman Kwande of the PRP scored11,054 Votes.

Prof. Nestor Chagok in the early hours of Monday 5th February 2024 declared Prince Pam Mwadkon Dachungyang of the ADP Winner of the Senate Election having scored the highest votes and met the requirements.

In the same vein, INEC declared Hon. Daniel Asama of the Labour Party LP winner of Saturday’s rerun election for Jos North/ Bassa Federal Constituency.

The returning officer of the election, Prof. James Garba Damen also announced that Hon. Daniel Asama of the Labour Party having scored the highest votes of 66,422 and met the requirements to return elected.

Hon. Asama scored 66,422 Votes to defeat his closest opponent, Hon. Muhammad Alkali of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP) who garnered 61,670 Votes.

Also the Candidate of the APC Rt. Hon. Ibrahim Baba Hassan pulled a total of 10,063 Votes in the election.