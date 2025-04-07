INEC Debunks Chairman’s Sacking By Tinubu

Share

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday outrightly debunked the rumours circulating on social media that its Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, has been allegedly sacked by President Bola Tinubu.

The Commission made this clarification in response to a viral WhatsApp message that falsely claimed that Mahmood was replaced by Prof. Bashiru Olamilekan.

Rotimi Oyekanmi, the Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, told Vanguard to disregard the claim, saying it is not true.

Yakubu, who is nearing the end of his second term, is expected to leave his position by the end of the year.

“Please, disregard. It is not true,” he said.

The process for appointing a new INEC Chairman involves a nomination by the President, followed by a screening process with the Department of State Services (DSS), advisory review by the National Council of State, and eventual Senate confirmation.

