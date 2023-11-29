INEC Dares Park ‘n’ Pay Company, Removes Their Signposts

The Headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday dared the Park ‘n’ pay company, Automaten Technik Baumann (ATB) by uprooting their (ATB) signpost.

The ATB, which stormed the Zambezi Crescent Maitama, Abuja where INEC Head office is located, debased the INEC signpost designated for parking of their staff and visitors to the Commission.

On that crescent are located the TETFUND office, WAEC Headquarters, and other offices.

However, the ATB company condoned off all the parking space within the crescent and erected their signpost announcing payment for parked vehicles.

There were arguments between the ATB task force with the staff and security men of the TETFUND Headquarters. Also, there were altercations with the security of the INEC Headquarters and the ATB task force.

At the INEC office, it took the interventions of an SP attached to the INEC office to calm the situation.

After long altercations, the ATB had their way by defaming the INEC signpost and erecting theirs at the parking spaces in front of the INEC office.

They barricaded the area with tapes that cars could not park.

However, a few minutes after they had left the INEC Chief Security Officer (CSO) came with the Police and private security men and asked them to uproot the ATB signposts. They were asked to throw away the signpost into the bushes.

It would be recalled that the management of the Federal Capital Development Authority announced the return of park ‘n’ pay in Abuja.

The licensed company came up with different prices cars would be paying for parking their cars on the streets of Abuja.