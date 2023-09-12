INEC Cooperative Societies Repeal Laws To Create Microfinance Banks

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Cooperative Societies Managers, have agreed to repeal their existing Laws that would allow them to transform into microfinance banks.

The President of the INEC Cooperative Societies, NenRot Gana, disclosed this during their 10th Annual General Meetings in INEC Kano, headquarters, emphasizing that the current economic realities have made it highly desirable for them to first streamline and become one body and then create a Micro Finance Banks.

He said it is only when they operate under one roof that they would be able to manage the finances of the Cooperative and create the Microfinance bank that will boost their Economic well-being.

Speaking as the National Commissioner of INEC, Professor Sani M. Adam (SAN) said adequate Utilization of Cooperative Societies in organizations is a major tool for addressing the current economic challenges workers are facing.

The Resident Electoral Officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission Ambassador Abdu Zango Disclosed this during the INEC Staff Multi-Purpose Co-Operative Society.

Presidents Annual General Meeting Held in Kano.

Resident Electoral Commissioner Ambassador Abdu Zango Kano said the theme of the meeting was very timely, hence participants should reflect and come up with positive responses to move the association forward.

He urged members and the leadership of the cooperative to imbibe the attitude of building trust among them with the aim of achieving the set objectives.

In his address, Prof. Sani Adam Chairman Welfare Committee INEC Headquarters said the commission would do everything possible to help the cooperative by injecting some appropriated commission funds meant for welfare to the cooperative, for the benefit of all.

He applauded the leaders managing the affairs of the cooperative in INEC for coordinating the Cooperative effectively.

Professor Sani Adam Urge members of the cooperative to ensure prudent accountability of the resources