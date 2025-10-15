The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reaffirmed its commitment to deepening democracy in Nigeria through inclusive, transparent, and credible electoral processes.

ThebActing Chairman of INEC, May Agbamuche-Mbu, stated ths on Wednesday at the Quarterly Consultative Meeting with media executives held at its headquarters in Abuja. Agbamuche-Mbu underscored the Commission’s determination to ensuring that all citizens have equal opportunities to participate in the electoral process.

She noted that ten out of the 13 key activities to be carried out for the Anambra State Governorship Election have been completed.

She said that the Commission has been working assiduously and making arrangements for the successful conduct of the Anambra State Governorship Election and has had several engagements with the Security Agencies at National, State, and Local Government levels.

In less than a month, precisely on 8th November, 2025, the Anambra State Governorship Election will be held.

The timetable and schedule of activities for the Anambra State Governorship Election details 13 (thirteen) key activities to be carried out by the Commission. I am glad to inform you that the Commission has completed 10 (ten) of these activities.

“All non-sensitive materials for the Election have been delivered to the State and Voter Education, and sensitization is ongoing.

"Likewise, the Commission's Media Accreditation Portal for the Anambra State Governorship Election was opened on 1st September, 2025 and as of this morning, we have received applications from 43 Media Organisations seeking accreditation for