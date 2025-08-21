INEC Commences Voter Registration In Sokoto

Ahead of the 2027 general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the commencement of the Continuous Voter Registration (CRV) exercise in Sokoto State.

This is contained in a press statement issued on Thursday by the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Umar Garba and made available to newsmen in Sokoto.

According to the statement, the exercise will begin with online pre-registration on August 8, 2025, while physical registration at designated centres will commence on August 25, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. daily, Mondays to Fridays, excluding public holidays.

Speaking on the requirements for registration, the REC stated that eligible citizens must provide a valid means of identification, such as a National Identity Card, birth certificate, international passport, or driver’s license.

The Commission appealed to the media, civil society groups, and traditional and religious leaders to support sensitisation efforts and ensure peaceful conduct during the exercise.

READ ALSO

He further assured residents that INEC is working closely with security agencies to guarantee a safe environment for registrants and staff, while urging citizens to report cases of obstruction, extortion, or irregularities at registration centres.

“The exercise is a crucial step toward ensuring inclusivity, accuracy, and integrity of the national voters’ register.

“The CVR will cater for new registrants, voters who have relocated and wish to transfer their registration, and those seeking replacements for lost, damaged, or defaced PVCs.

“All INEC local government area offices in Sokoto, as well as the state headquarters, will serve as registration centres, in line with INEC’s commitment to accessibility and efficiency.

“To enhance transparency and minimise fraud, INEC will deploy the Voter Enrollment Device and the Automatic Biometric Identification System to detect multiple entries.

“The power to shape the future of our democracy lies in your hands. Your PVC is your voice. INEC remains committed to conducting free, fair, and credible elections, and that begins with a clean and inclusive voter register,” he declared