INEC Commences Continuous Voter Registration In Plateau

As part of preparations for the 2027 general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday announced the commencement of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) in Plateau State.

INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Mohammed Sadiq, made the disclosure while briefing journalists in Jos, the state capital

The REC said registration would take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday to Friday.

He said online pre-registration would begin on August 18, 2025, while in-person registration would commence on August 25, 2025, at the state office and across all 17 local government area offices in the state.

According to him, the CVR exercise is open to new voters aged 18 and above who have never registered before, as well as those who need to collect or transfer their Permanent Voter Cards, replace lost or damaged PVCs, or correct personal details.

He explained that the online option allows intending registrants to begin the process by filling in their biodata and other details on the INEC portal, after which they can print a registration slip and complete the process in person.

Sadiq emphasised that the online registration is free of charge, warning that INEC has not approved any cybercafé for the exercise and no scratch cards are required.

“The register of voters is at the heart of a democratic election and forms the foundation of a credible electoral process.

“Voter registration is a major function of INEC as provided for in the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and the Electoral Act, 2010 (as amended).

“In its determination to serve Nigerians better, the commission has announced the Continuous Voter Registration exercise, which will begin on August 18, 2025, for online pre-registration, while in-person registration will commence on August 25, 2025, at the state office and all the 17 LGA offices in Plateau State.

“All that is needed is a mobile phone with internet access. Online registration can be done anywhere, anytime. The official website to visit is http://www.cvr.inecnigeria.org. We hope this portal will help reduce overcrowding at registration centres and provide Nigerians with a more convenient voter registration experience.

“For emphasis, the exercise targets the following categories of Nigerians: new voters aged 18 and above who have never registered before; those seeking to transfer their PVCs (within or across states); those needing replacements for lost or damaged PVCs; and those seeking corrections to personal details. No one is allowed to register more than once.”