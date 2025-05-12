INEC Collaborating With NASS On Key Electoral Reforms – Yakubu

Share

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, has disclosed that the agency is actively collaborating with the National Assembly to effect key electoral reforms, including those requiring amendments to the Constitution and the Electoral Act.

Speaking to newsmen at the State House, Abuja, shortly after witnessing the swearing-in of two new National Commissioners of INEC, Yakubu said that following a comprehensive review of the 2023 general elections, INEC submitted 142 recommendations, of which eight necessitate constitutional or statutory amendments.

“We are working with the National Assembly on electoral reforms. We reviewed the 2023 general elections on our own, we engaged with stakeholders, and we came out with 142 recommendations. Out of these, eight require constitutional or Electoral Act amendment, and we have discussed these with members of the National Assembly”, Yakubu stated.

On feedback from the lawmakers, the INEC boss said “So far, so good, we are happy with our discussions with them, and we are also happy with the speed with which they want to proceed, so that we have some necessary amendments to the Electoral Act ahead of the 2027 general elections,” he said.

He added that two weeks ago, INEC participated in a retreat in Lagos with the joint Senate and House of Representatives Committee on Electoral Matters.

He said the National Assembly was expected to hold a public hearing before submitting a new electoral reform bill for presidential assent.

He, however, declined to provide specific details on the planned amendments, noting that the National Assembly would make the formal announcements in due course.

On the purpose of his visit to the State House, the INEC Chairman explained that he was present to witness the swearing-in of two newly confirmed National Commissioners.

“As you are aware, the Commission is made up of a Chairman and 12 national commissioners drawn on the basis of two commissioners per geopolitical zone,” he said.

“Vacancies existed for the North-West and the Southeast zones. The Senate screened and confirmed the nominees, and Mr. President today performed the swearing-in. So we now have almost the full complement of the commissioners,” Yakubu said.

He noted, however, that one seat remained vacant following the death of Major General Abubakar Alkali (rtd), one of the Commissioners.

Responding to recent media reports and speculation about his purported removal from office, Yakubu dismissed the claims as unfounded and unnecessary.

“I don’t think we need to waste time on this unnecessary speculation. As far as the law is concerned, and as much as I am aware, I remain the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, the Chief Electoral Commissioner of the Federation under the Constitution, and under the Electoral Act, the Returning Officer for the Presidential election”, he said.

Yakubu’s appearance at the State House cane amid growing national attention on electoral reforms and the credibility of future polls.

