INEC Clears Soludo, Ukachukwu, Nwosu, 13 Others For Anambra Guber

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has cleared 16 candidates and their running mates for the November 8 Anambra State governorship election.

Among the cleared candidates are the incumbent governor, Chukwuma Soludo of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Nicholas Ukachukwu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Jude Ezenwafor of the Peoples Democratic Party, George Moghalu of the Labour Party and John Chuma Nwosu of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), among others.

The commission in a statement by Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee Sam Olumekun on Wednesday, said ADC replaced its candidate within the timeframe allowed for the exercise, while four political parties replaced their deputy governorship candidates.

“They are Accord (A), African Action Congress (AAC), Labour Party (LP) and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

“The deadline for the withdrawal and substitution of candidates was Monday 2nd June 2025.

“With this publication, no further withdrawal or replacement of candidates will be allowed except in the event of death of a candidate or running mate before Election Day as provided by Section 34(1) of the Electoral Act,” he said.

Olumekun who is INEC National Commissioner, explained that the replacement was in line with the provision of Section 33 of the Electoral Act 2022, which empowered political parties to replace their candidates who voluntarily withdraw from the race.

The National Commissioner disclosed that out of the 16 political parties fielding candidates for the election, the African Action Congress (AAC) and the National Rescue Movement (NRM) have nominated female candidates while six parties are fielding female running mates.

According to him, the six parties fielding female running mates are Accord (A), APC, Action Peoples Party (APP), Boot Party (BP), Labour Party (LP) and Zenith, Labour Party (ZLP).

“No party has nominated a person with disability as a candidate. In terms of age, the candidates range between 36 and 71 years,” he said.

Olumekun stated that with the final publication of candidates’ list, “Political parties are now at liberty to start their electioneering campaigns in public from Wednesday 11th June 2025 and end at midnight on Thursday 6th November 2025…in line with the provision of Section 94(1) of the Electoral Act 2022.”

He however reminded the parties, their candidates and supporters, that it is unlawful to use abusive language, physical attacks on opponents during rallies, processions and meetings or destroy their campaign materials.

“Similarly, all parties and candidates must be given unimpeded access to public facilities for media campaign, outdoor advertising as well as public rallies and meetings.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Section 95(2) of the Electoral Act 2022 prohibits the use of incumbency to the advantage or disadvantage of any party or candidate,” Olumekun stated.

