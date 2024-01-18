INEC Clears 11 Parties for Feb 3 By-Elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said 11 political parties will participate in the February by-elections to be conducted in nine states in two senatorial, as well as some federal and state constituencies across the country. INEC, in a statement by National Commissioner, Sam Olumekun, yesterday, explained that the by-election is as a result of death, or resignation of some members of the National and State Houses of Assembly.

Olumekun, who is also Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, stated that the publication applied to only “by-elections as they are fresh elections for which political parties conducted primaries and nominated their candidates.” He further explained that: “For the re-run elections to be held on the same day, the list and personal particulars of candidates have been published before the 2023 general election.

“The re-run elections are conducted pursuant to the orders of the Election Petition Appeal Tribunals. They are not fresh elections open to new/disqualified candidates which obviate the need to publish their personal particulars again.” The National Commissioner appealed to: “Nigerians to scrutinise the personal particulars (Form EC9 and academic credentials) of the candidates. “Any aspirant who participated in his/her party primaries with reasonable grounds to believe that the information provided by the candidate is false can challenge the nomination in a Federal high Court as provided in Section 29(5) of the Electoral Act 2022.”

The senatorial election will hold in Ebonyi South and Yobe East, while four federal constituencies will hold in Shanga/Ngaski/ Yauri federal constituency of Kebbi State; Surulere I federal constituency of Lagos State; Akoko North East/Akoko North West federal constituency of Ondo State and Jalingo/ Yorro/Zing federal constituency of Taraba State. The three state constituencies are to be conducted in Guma I state constituency of Benue State; Chibok state constituency of Borno State and Chikun state constituency of Kaduna State.