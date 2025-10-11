INEC Chairmanship: Nigeria Needs Strong Institutions, Not Individuals – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that Nigeria needs strong institutions that work to be able to inspire confidence in the people.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba at a press conference on Friday, while reacting to the appointment of Prof. Joash Ojo Amupitan as the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), said that the party recognised the fact that the constitution allows the President to nominate the INEC Chairman in consultation with the Council of States.

Ologunagba however, said that if institutions were allowed to work, whoever is appointed into any position “will be immaterial because the system will follow through the processes.”

He then called on the Senate to do a proper work during the screening of the INEC Chairman, and expressed the belief that the Senate should recognise that INEC is critical to the sustenance of democracy in the country.

“Therefore, what we expect is that the Senate will do its job, and that the nominee, if found worthy of being confirmed, would be guided by the need for democracy sustenance and help in reducing or eliminating the concerns that Nigerians have against the INEC,” he said.