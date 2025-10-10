INEC Chairmanship: Nigeria Needs Strong Institutions, Not Individual – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said Nigeria needs strong institutions that work to be able to inspire confidence in the people.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, at a press conference on Friday, in reaction to the appointment of Prof. Joash Ojo Amupitan as Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), said the party recognises the fact that the constitution allows the president to nominate the INEC Chairman, in consultation with the Council of States.

Ologunagba, however, said if institutions were allowed to work, whoever is appointed into any position “will be immaterial, because the system will follow through the processes.”

He called on the Senate to do proper work during the screening of the INEC Chairman, and expressed the belief that the Senate and the nominee would recognise that INEC is critical to the sustenance of democracy in this country.

“Therefore, what we expect is that the Senate will do its job, and that the nominee, if it’s found worthy of being confirmed, would be guided by the need for democracy sustenance and to help in reducing or eliminating the concerns that Nigerians have against the INEC,” he said.

PDP noted that INEC in the past betrayed the hope of Nigerians, adding that what the people want is a “democratic process that is free, fair, credible, and that Nigerians can believe in. That’s our expectation.”

He said INEC has been a beneficiary of PDP’s work on election reforms, and expressed the hope that the nominee to recognise that when he is confirmed and found worthy by the Senate.