INEC Chairman Urges Nass To Pass Amendments To Electoral Legal Framework

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, has appealed to the National Assembly to expedite action on passing amendments to the electoral legal framework.

Yakubu made the call recently in Abuja when he received the European Union (EU) Election Observation Follow-up Mission to Nigeria, led by Mr Barry Andrews, who led the EU Mission to the 2023 General Election.

Yakubu said that an early passage of the law was critical to the commission’s planning for the next general election.

“Uncertainty over the legal framework for the election can unsettle the work of the commission as election draws nearer,” he said.

Yakubu said that the commission had carefully considered all the eight recommendations specifically addressed to the commission by the EU Election Observation (EU EOM) report on the 2023 general election.

He recalled that in 2019, the EU EOM made 30 recommendations out of which 11 were specifically addressed to INEC, noting that three of them were identified as priority recommendations while 8 were categorised as general.

He added that by comparison, the EU EOM 2023 report made 23 recommendations out of which eight (34.8 per cent) require action by INEC of which only one recommendation was listed as priority.

He said that the remaining 15 (65.2 per cent) recommendations, out of which five were categorised as priority, require action by other entities in the executive, legislature, judiciary, political parties and multiple stakeholders.

“The commission has carefully considered all the eight recommendations specifically addressed to us in your report.

“Action has been taken on aspects of the recommendations that only require administrative action to implement.

“Similarly, action is being taken on cross-cutting recommendations that require collective action between INEC and other bodies and stakeholders while waiting for the conclusion of the ongoing legal review by the National Assembly on the recommendations that require legislative intervention,” he said.

Yakubu noted that EU recommendations, along similar reports from other national and international election observers, were the subject of wide-ranging consultations with critical institutions and stakeholders during INEC review of the 2023 General Election.

He said the review report contains 142 recommendations for electoral reform, adding that INEC had published our main 2023 General Election report over a year ago.