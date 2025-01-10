Share

Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Friday expressed concerns over the high cost of conducting elections in Nigeria.

Yakubu who spoke while defending the 2024 budget implementation before the National Assembly described conducting the election as exorbitant and burdensome.

According to the Chairman, despite INEC being one of the largest employers in the country, it operated on a reduced budget of N40 billion, significantly lower than the N80 billion initially requested.

Yakubu emphasized the financial strain this has placed on the commission’s ability to carry out its responsibilities effectively.

He also lamented the deteriorating state of INEC’s facilities, particularly the 860 buildings across the country, which are in urgent need of repair.

Yakubu further urged the National Assembly to ensure that the electoral body, which has now submitted a 126 billion naira budget proposal, receives adequate funding.

“In a bid to address these challenges, he appealed to the lawmakers to organize a retreat where both the legislature and INEC can collaborate, exchange ideas, and find solutions to the pressing issues affecting the electoral process in Nigeria.

“We need a major conversation, the commission cannot continue conducting elections all year round,” he said.

