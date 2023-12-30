INEC Chairman Seeks Cooperation Among ECOWAS Electoral Bodies

Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has called for collaboration among West African states on election management.

Yakubu made the call on Saturday at an occasion marking Liberia’s National Election Commission’s Workspace for its staff.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that on November 14, 2023, Liberians voted in the run-off to elect their president for the next six years.

The NWC demonstrated its capacity to conduct the first fully Liberian-owned elections, according to the European Union Election Observation Mission in Liberia.

After the election, Joseph Boakai became Liberia’s new leader after his rival and sitting President George Weah conceded to mark a peaceful transfer of power in a region that has recently seen many military coups.

Speaking in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Rotimi Oyekanmi, Yakubu thanked NEC-Liberia for the honour bestowed on INEC Nigeria in dedicating the Workspace to staff.

The Chairman recalled INEC’s assistance during Liberia’s 2017 presidential election.

He noted INEC’s technical support ahead of subsequent Special elections, the 2020 referendum facilitated by ECOWAS, and the implementation of the biometric register in the recent general election.

Emphasising the significance of inter-EMB collaboration, “Yakubu underscored the complexity of election management and urged prioritising peer support amid limited resources and escalating election costs.”

The Chairperson of NEC Liberia, Davidetta Lansanah, acknowledged the pivotal technical support rendered by INEC Nigeria and Professor Yakubu in establishing the Workspace and bolstering the electoral process in Liberia.

She emphasised NEC Liberia’s gratitude for the contributions made by Yakubu and INEC in sustaining Liberia’s democratic journey.

Recalling Yakubu’s role as President of the ECOWAS Network of Electoral Commissions, Lansanah highlighted his advocacy for resource-sharing among regional Electoral Management Bodies.

She commended his efforts, resulting in Liberia’s election as the First Vice President of ECONEC in 2021 and expressed gratitude for his steadfast backing of NEC-Liberia in various regional endeavours.

The event witnessed the presence of esteemed dignitaries, including the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Liberia, Christine Umutoni; Manir Ibrahim, Charge d’affaires of the Nigerian Embassy in Liberia; the Representative of the Liberian Bar Association, alongside the Co-Chairperson, Members of the Board of Commissioners, senior officials, and well-wishers of NEC Liberia.