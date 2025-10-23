INEC Chairman, Amupitan Promises Free, Fair Elections

Amupitan made this pledge while addressing the members of staff of the Commission for the very first time shortly after he was sworn in by President Bola Tinubu on Thursday.

The new INEC Chairman said one of the tasks before him was to restore electoral confidence in the electorate, so they realise that their votes count.

He said his first point of call would be the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra State, calling on the staff of the Commission to ensure that credibility is delivered.

Amupitan also said that staff welfare will be one of his major priorities.

He said, “Let us uphold the values of democracy and work tirelessly for the credibility of all elections.

“Now I will stress that we should not compromise our values and processes. There are consequences. So the integrity of our elections is not even something we should negotiate.

“The tasks may be challenging, but if we stand united, there is nothing we cannot achieve.

“I assure you that we’ll work as seriously and tirelessly as possible to ensure that our working conditions are conducive and that our staff are given the necessary resources to excel.”