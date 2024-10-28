INEC Chair Faces Possible Jail Over Failure To Act On Electoral Offences

Share

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed a contempt lawsuit against the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, for allegedly disregarding a court order to investigate and prosecute electoral offences from the 2023 general elections.

Justice Obiora Atuegwu Egwuatu of the Federal High Court, Abuja, issued an order on July 18, 2024, requiring INEC to investigate allegations of electoral offences, including bribery and votebuying by state governors, their deputies, and other individuals.

The court also directed INEC to appoint an independent counsel to investigate and prosecute these cases. The Federal High Court’s directive warned that Professor Yakubu could face prison for contempt if he fails to comply.

“Unless you obey the orders contained in the judgment, you will be guilty of contempt of court and liable to be committed to prison,” the verdict read.”

