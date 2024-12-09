…INEC Chair Commends Ghana’s Election

Share

The Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu, yesterday commended Ghana’s electoral process, highlighting its innovations and political stability as key factors in the smooth conduct of its 2024 presidential election.

Ghana’s ex-president, John Mahama, won the country’s presidential election held on Saturday, December 7, 2024, after his main opponent, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, conceded defeat.

The VP confirmed that he had called his opponent, Mahama — the National Democratic Congress candidate and former president — to congratulate him, saying in a statement:

“The people of Ghana have spoken and they have voted for change at this time. We respect this with all humility.” According to AFP, the Election Commission said the official results were likely to be announced by tomorrow.

Yakubu, who monitored the election and spoke in a short video, observed the political stability inherent in Ghana’s democracy, noting the consistency of its political party structures and voter loyalty.

Yakubu cited the perseverance of the main opposition candidate, a former vice president and the current President, Nana Akufo-Addo who contested multiple elections before achieving success.

