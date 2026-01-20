INEC Cautions Public Against Fake 2027 Election Timetable

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has cautioned Nigerians against a misleading report circulating online which claims the commission has released the timetable for the 2027 general elections.

In a statement issued on Tuesday on its official platforms, INEC described the purported timetable as false, urging the public to disregard it completely.

This is as the commission stressed that it has not published “Any official timetable, schedule of activities, or dates for the 2027 general elections.”

INEC, however, advised Nigerians, political parties, civil society organisations, and other stakeholders to rely solely on its verified communication channels for authentic information.

These include the commission’s official website (http://inecnigeria.org), verified social media handles (@inecnigeria on X, Facebook, and Instagram), as well as formal press releases.

“Any document or report claiming otherwise is fabricated. The details in the false article—including specific election dates, campaign periods, and party primary windows—are entirely speculative and without any official basis. They do not represent the plans or position of INEC.

“The general public is strongly advised to ignore this misleading report. INEC will make official announcements regarding the 2027 General Elections through the proper channels at the appropriate time,” the commission emphasised.

The clarification follows a similar rebuttal issued by INEC on January 3, when it dismissed earlier claims relating to the election timetable.

Also commenting, the Chief Press Secretary and Media Adviser to the INEC Chairman, Adedayo Oketola, described the report as “false and misleading,” noting that the commission operates strictly in line with the law.

He referenced Section 28(1) of the Electoral Act, 2022, which requires INEC to publish a notice of election “not later than 360 days before the date fixed for a general election.”

Meanwhile, the commission has begun the distribution of Permanent Voter Cards ahead of the February 21 Area Council elections in the Federal Capital Territory.

INEC said eligible voters can collect their PVCs at their respective registration areas, or wards, from January 22 to January 26, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. daily.

Voters who are unable to collect their cards within the specified period may do so later at INEC Area Council offices across the FCT.