INEC Calls For Collection Of Uncollected PVCs In Osun

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has called on Osun State residents yet to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to use the opportunity of the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) to collect them.

The INEC’s spokesperson in Osun, Musa Olurode, who made this call in a statement issued on Tuesday, said 360,794 PVCs were lying at the commission’s office.

Olurode also urged those who have not registered before to register their names and advised against multiple registrations.

“INEC in Osun is using this medium to inform the general public that the ongoing voter registration exercise provides yet another opportunity for people yet to collect their PVCs to do so.

“More than 360,794 PVCs are uncollected in Osun. INEC, under the leadership of Dr Mutiu Agboke, is requesting owners of these cards to use this opportunity for the ongoing CVR to collect their cards.

“The PVCs shall be available for collection at the 30 INEC local government offices and the Area office at Modakeke from 9a.m to 3p.m daily,” he said.