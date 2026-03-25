..Says Politically Indifferent Citizens Threat To Democracy

The substantive Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Joash Amupitan, has warned Nigerians against voter apathy in the forthcoming 2027 general elections.

Assuring that their votes will count, Amupitan said, is aware that the strength of any democracy is measured less by the complexity of its technology than by the quality of its citizenry’s engagement.

He spoke at the unveiling of the 2026 INEC voter education manual and youth-friendly civic and voter education manual organised by Kimpact Development Initiative (KDI) in partnership with the Commission on Wednesday in Abuja.

Represented by INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee (IVEC), Mohammed Haruna, he said in recent electoral cycles, the country has witnessed a sobering trend of voter apathy.

According to him, data from the 2023 General Elections and subsequent off-cycle polls “show a participation gap that we cannot afford to ignore.”

He said when citizens stay away from the ballot, they inadvertently surrender their power to a few, adding that a democracy populated by many indifferent citizens is a democracy in retreat.

“Voter apathy is often the child of misinformation, doubt, and the belief that votes do not count. I stand here to reassure you that with INEC, your votes will always count.

“With the recent signing of the Electoral Act 2026, we now have a legal framework that further reinforces the sanctity of the ballot through enhanced electronic transmission and stricter accountability. However, the law alone is not a panacea. The true antidote to apathy is education driven by consistent publicity.

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“For too long, we have accepted a democracy where the 70% who stay at home allow the remaining 30% to decide the future for everyone. Today, with the launch of this Manual, INEC is once again saying that voter apathy must be tackled headlong. We are not just printing books; we are providing the democratic manual every Nigerian needs to protect their future from those who would buy it for a loaf of bread or for any other selfish consideration,” he said.

He said the Commission’s commitment to voter education is not based on sentiments.

“It is based on facts. Global research indicates a direct positive correlation between structured civic education and meaningful voter turnout. Citizens who understand the ‘how’ and ‘why’ of the process are more likely to vote than those who do not.

“Furthermore, evidence shows that consistent education targeting the new legal safeguards of the Electoral Act 2026 is a very powerful tool that will effectively close the trust gap,” he said.

He said the documents being unveiled are the products of a rigorous, multi-stakeholder collaboration.

“I must especially commend the Kimpact Development Initiative (KDI) for their technical assistance in ensuring the materials in the Manuals we are launching this morning align with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2026. By distilling complex legal statutes into accessible, engaging formats, we are removing the barriers to participation that often keep our people away from the polls,” he said.

He said the launch of the Civic and Voter Education CDS Initiative with the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and NOA is a strategic move.

“We are deploying an army of enlightened young Nigerians as frontline educators. This is critical because data shows that peer-to-peer storytelling carries the highest trust equity among the urban youth and rural demographics. These Corps members will ensure that no community is left behind in a narrative vacuum,” he said.

On the role of the youth in the coming General Elections, he said they make up the majority of registered voters and the manual was designed for them.

“We recognise that the 21st-Century voter consumes information mostly through digital means and visual storytelling. We have adapted our tools to meet you where you are, transitioning from preaching at the youth to partnering with the youth. Your engagement is the primary driver of our democratic development,” he said.

He said INEC was ready but needs to work with all relevant stakeholders.

“As I prepare to officially unveil these materials, let this be a signal to all Nigerians: INEC is ready. But the Commission cannot do it alone. I call on the media to use these in their reportage. I also urge Civil Society to use them as a blueprint for advocacy.

“Let it be said that in 2026, we did not just prepare for an election; we prepared a people. Let us go forth with the conviction that an educated voter is the greatest guardian of our Republic,” he said.

He said the launch was a decisive step to ensure that the Nigerian voter is not just a participant, but an informed stakeholder in the democratic journey.

In his own address, Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee (IVEC), Mohammed Haruna, said most people now take their right to vote for granted.

He reminded Nigerians that “even in so-called developed democracies, the right took centuries of hard and difficult mass struggle to become universal.”

Haruna said, for example, until as recently as the 20th century, the right to vote in countries like the United Kingdom and the United States had, for example, been tied to property ownership, skin colour, and sex.

“Here in Nigeria, full adult suffrage became universal only after our independence from our UK colonial masters in 1960.

“It is one thing to be able to take our rights to vote for granted, but it is altogether another thing to exercise it and yet still another to know how to do so.

“It is obvious to even the most casual observer of Nigeria’s democracy that Nigerians have not been exercising their rights to vote as much as they should since the return of civilian rule in 1999.

“Since then, voter turnout has been progressively on the decrease from one electoral circle to the next, plunging from a high of over 60% in 2003 to under 30% in the last General Election three years ago,” he said.

He noted that the concern with the decreasing citizens’ participation in the country’s elections was what drove KDI to collaborate with INEC to produce a manual that would seek not only to encourage Nigerians to come out and vote in their numbers for their political leaders but also to teach them how to exercise those rights.

“The fruit of that collaboration is what we are gathered here this morning to present to the public.

“Actually, what we have here are two fruits, not one. The first is the 2026 Edition of the ‘National Voter Education Manual’. Obviously, it has been in existence but has now been edited and updated to reflect changes in our Electoral Law and the innovations in procedures and technologies INEC has introduced since the last edition.

“Having brought it up to date, KDI, this time in collaboration with INEC and the National Orientation Agency (NOA), decided to produce a slimmer and youth-friendly version, the “Civic and Voter Education Manual” for use by our youth so that we can, as the saying goes, catch them young.

“Our hope is that through its Community Development Service (CDS) platform, members of the National Youth Service Corps can be trained and equipped to, as it were, be able to preach and spread the gospel of democracy in our schools, markets, neighbourhoods and among faith groups,” he said.

Team Lead, Kimpact Development Initiative (KDI), Bukola Idowu, said the national unveiling of the National Voter Education Manual and its youth-friendly version designed for the NYSC Civic and Voter Education CDS platform was a significant moment.

He said it reflected not just the unveiling of a document but the strengthening of a critical pillar of the country’s democracy, which is building an informed and engaged citizenry.

“At the Kimpact Development Initiative (KDI), we are proud to have supported the Independent National Electoral Commission in the review and update of this manual. This effort comes at a crucial time in Nigeria’s democratic journey. Our electoral and democratic landscape continues to evolve, shaped by new legal frameworks, including recent electoral reforms signed into law by the president, as well as emerging realities in citizen engagement, technology, and political participation.

“It became imperative, therefore, to ensure that the National Voter Education Manual is not only current and accurate but also responsive, practical, and accessible—especially to young Nigerians, who represent a significant portion of our population and electorate.

“The development of the youth-friendly version is particularly important. By leveraging the young people, this initiative places young people at the centre of democratic participation—not just as voters but also as educators, advocates, and change agents within their communities.

“We cannot ignore the evidence before us. Recent elections have shown a concerning downward trend in voter turnout. This underscores a deeper challenge—gaps in voter awareness, trust, and engagement. We believe strongly that this renewed investment in voter and civic education is a strategic response to that challenge.

“It is our expectation that this Manual will contribute meaningfully to reversing this trend—by equipping citizens with the knowledge they need to participate effectively in the electoral process, and by strengthening confidence in democratic institutions. As we look ahead to upcoming elections in Ekiti, Osun, and the next general elections, the importance of this work cannot be overstated,” he said.

He expressed appreciation to the leadership of INEC for their openness, commitment, and collaboration throughout the process, saying their dedication to improving voter education in Nigeria continues to set a strong example.

“I would also like to specially acknowledge the Director of Voter Education and Publicity, Mrs Victoria Eta-Messi, and her team, for their professionalism, diligence, and relentless effort in bringing this Manual to fruition.

“We are equally grateful to the National Orientation Agency for their invaluable contributions, particularly in strengthening the civic education components of the Manual. Your role in shaping values, attitudes, and national consciousness remains critical.

“To the National Youth Service Corps, we thank you for your support and for embracing this initiative. By integrating this Manual into the CDS structure, you have provided a powerful platform for peer-to-peer learning and youth-led civic engagement across the country.

“Finally, we extend our sincere appreciation to the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office for their steadfast support. This initiative is part of your broader commitment to strengthening democratic governance in Nigeria, and we are grateful for your partnership.

“Distinguished guests, the success of this Manual will not lie in its pages, but in its use—how effectively it is deployed, how widely it is adopted, and how deeply it resonates with citizens across Nigeria.

“As we unveil it today, let us also commit to ensuring that it becomes a living tool the one that informs, inspires, and empowers Nigerians to participate actively and responsibly in shaping their democracy,” Idowu said.