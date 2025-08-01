INEC Begins Nationwide Voter Registration August 18

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that the 2025 Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise will commence on August 18, 2025.

The registration is part of the Commission’s preparation for the 2027 general elections in Nigeria.

INEC made the announcement in a post shared on its official X handle on Friday.

According to the electoral body, the CVR will begin with online pre-registration on the official portal: cvr.inecnigeria.org, starting August 18, 2025.

In-person registration will follow from August 25, 2025, and will be available at all INEC Local Government Area offices across the country, as well as other designated registration centres.

Also, the physical registration exercise will run from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm, Mondays to Fridays.

The voter registration exercise will allow eligible Nigerians who have turned 18 or have not previously registered to participate in the electoral process.

INEC urged Nigerians to take advantage of the online platform for pre-registration and to visit registration centres for biometric data capture and issuance of voter identification.