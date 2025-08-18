INEC Begins Nationwide Continuous Voter Registration

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday announced the commencement of the Nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise nationwide.

Announcing the development via its official X handle, the electoral umpire said it had started with the online pre-registration phase on Monday, August 18.

According to the statement, eligible Nigerians can commence their registration online via the portal www.cvr.inecnigeria.org, ahead of the physical registration exercise scheduled to begin on August 25, 2025.

The commission, however, cautioned against multiple registrations, warning that violators risk penalties and urged Nigerians to take advantage of the opportunity, noting that voter registration is critical to ensuring inclusive participation in the nation’s democratic process.

The commission advised the public to reach out via its call centre on 0700-CALL-INEC (0700-2255-4632) or through its short code 4632.

INEC reiterated its commitment to consolidating democracy, assuring that every eligible voter would have the opportunity to register ahead of upcoming elections.

It said, “In-person registration will take place at all its 37 state offices and 774 local government area (LGA) offices nationwide, to ensure easy access for prospective voters.

“The CVR exercise is open to new voters aged 18 and above, those who wish to collect or transfer their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), and individuals who need to replace lost or damaged PVCs.”