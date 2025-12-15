New Telegraph

December 15, 2025
INEC Begins Display Of Preliminary Register Of Voters Nationwide

Survival Or Failure Of Any Democracy Rests On Public Trust –Inec

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced the nationwide display of the Preliminary Register of Voters at its Local Government Area (LGA) offices across the country.

The commission made the announcement in a statement on its X page on Monday.

INEC urged Nigerians who registered for the first time or updated their voter information during the last Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise, which ended on December 10, 2025, to visit the INEC LGA office where they registered to verify their details.

According to the commission, the verification exercise is aimed at ensuring that all voter information has been accurately captured ahead of the production of the final register of voters.

Eligible voters are advised to check for errors such as: Incorrect names, Wrong dates of birth, Inaccurate photographs and Other personal data issues.

INEC noted that this verification window provides an opportunity for voters to identify and correct errors early, thereby preventing disenfranchisement during elections.

The commission also disclosed that the next phase of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) is scheduled to commence in January 2026.

INEC emphasized that citizens’ participation in the process is critical to strengthening electoral transparency, credibility, and democratic integrity.

