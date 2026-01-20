The Independent National Electoral Commission in Kebbi State has announced the commencement of the second phase of its Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise.

New Telegraph reports that the execrise begin with a symbolic meeting of key stakeholders aimed at boosting awareness and participation.

The sensitisation meeting was organised to encourage stakeholders to intensify efforts toward ensuring that all eligible citizens obtain their Permanent Voter Cards ahead of future elections.

Speaking at the event, the Kebbi State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Alhaji Abubakar S. Pawa Dambo, explained that the ongoing phase of the Continuous Voter Registration exercise is designed to provide Nigerians aged 18 and above with the opportunity to register and participate fully in the democratic process.

Dambo noted that since the first phase of the exercise, the commission has strengthened public awareness efforts across the state.

According to him, INEC has intensified enlightenment campaigns through radio, television, newspapers, and other communication platforms to reach residents of Kebbi State and Nigerians at large.

“As 2027 polls get handy at the INEC level, we want to make sure every Nigerian of voting age registers with us,” he said.

However, participants raised concerns over electoral malpractices such as vote-buying, proxy voting, and allegations that some politicians use money to collect Permanent Voter Cards from unsuspecting citizens.

In response, the commission clarified that it does not have the legal authority to arrest or prosecute individuals involved in vote-buying.

INEC explained that such responsibilities fall within the jurisdiction of security agencies, which are empowered to apprehend and prosecute both vote buyers and those who sell their voter cards.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the Inter-Party Advisory Council, the National Council of Women’s Societies, civil society organisations, women’s groups, traditional and religious leaders, political parties, security agencies, and other relevant stakeholders.