INEC Assures On Readiness

Despite the backlash over its performance in the general election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has assured on its readiness for tomorrow’s elections, which will involve 5,409,438 registered voters, who will vote in 10,510 polling units scattered across 649 electoral wards within 56 local government areas.

The commission has earlier de- livered non-sensitive materials to these states as well as successful conducted a mock accreditation exercise involving actual voters in designated polling units. The mock accreditation was to test efficacy of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and to upload the result to the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV) and both tests, according to the umpire, were successful.

Initial reports had it that INEC will transmit the election results but the chairman of INEC, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, denied the reports. Yakubu said accreditation for the election will be done using the BVAS machine as well as to upload the results on the INEC Election Result Viewing portal. Urging staff of the commission to be non-partisan, the INEC chairman, insisted that INEC is committed to the conduct of credible elections in the three states.

His words: “INEC is not a political party and does not have a candidate in the November 11 governorship election. All we are going to do is to ensure that the people of Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi states choose whoever they want to be their governors, and our responsibility is to protect the people’s choice.” Yakubu, who also read the riot act to the political parties and their supporters said the commission will not return to any polling unit, where there is violence, for election.

The INEC chairman, who spoke through the National Commissioner, supervising Akwa-Ibom, Bayelsa and Rivers states, Mrs. May Agbamuche-Mbu, at stakeholders’ forum in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital, said: “I want to let you know that our BVAS have been customised for INEC, so INEC details and the name of the parties are on the BVAS. So, any BVAS you see without INEC details cannot be from INEC.

“Another thing, we have all the list of the serial numbers of the BVAS we are going to use, the result sheets will be signed at the polling units. Where there is violence, it will be zero. We will not return to that polling unit to conduct election. “We have recruited and carefully trained all category of ad-hoc staff to be deployed to the fields, all non- sensitive materials have been distributed to all the eight local government area offices of the state;

voter education and sensitisation is ongoing. “We have made arrangement for the transportation of personnel and materials to ensure that polling units open on schedule on election day.”