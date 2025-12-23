INEC Announces Rivers Assembly Bye-Election Date, Pledges Credible Poll

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed February 21, 2026, for the conduct of bye-elections to fill two vacant seats in the Rivers State House of Assembly, assuring stakeholders of a free, fair and credible process.

The bye-elections will be held for Ahoada East II and Khana II State Constituencies, which have remained without representation in the Rivers State House of Assembly.

INEC announced the date following a formal notification by the Speaker of the House, Hon. Martins Amaewhule, informing the Commission of the vacancies and requesting the conduct of bye-elections in line with constitutional and electoral provisions.

According to INEC, the Ahoada East II seat became vacant following the resignation of its former lawmaker, while the Khana II seat was declared vacant after the death of its representative.

In a statement, the Commission said it remained committed to upholding democratic principles by ensuring that eligible voters in the affected constituencies are given the opportunity to elect new representatives to speak on their behalf in the state legislature.

INEC noted that timely representation is essential for effective lawmaking, oversight and constituency advocacy, particularly in a politically and economically strategic state such as Rivers.

The Commission disclosed that party primaries, including the resolution of disputes arising from the nomination process, will hold between January 23 and January 27, 2026.

INEC urged political parties to conduct transparent and credible primaries and warned them to adhere strictly to their party constitutions and the provisions of the Electoral Act.

The Commission further announced that public campaigns by political parties and candidates will commence on February 8 and end on February 19, 2026.

It advised political actors to base their campaigns on issues and conduct themselves peacefully and in accordance with the law, while cautioning against hate speech, violence and the misuse of state resources.

INEC added that security agencies would work closely with electoral officials to ensure law and order throughout the campaign period and on election day.

Registered voters in Ahoada East II and Khana II constituencies are expected to go to the polls on February 21, 2026, to elect their new representatives to the Rivers State House of Assembly.