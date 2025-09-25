INEC Announces Promotion Of 471 Junior Staff

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the promotion of 471 junior staff members following its weekly meeting on Thursday, September 25.

The meeting, chaired by the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, also reviewed ongoing preparations for key elections in Anambra, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Ekiti, and Osun States.

Announcing the promotion, the National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, described staff promotion as a routine but essential exercise.

According to the commission, the exercise was approved on the recommendation of the Appointment, Promotion and Disciplinary Committee and was conducted in line with the Staff Conditions of Service.

The commission also encouraged its workforce to remain focused and dedicated, especially in light of the approaching elections.

“A total of 515 staff were shortlisted for the exercise, out of which 214 met the requirements for promotion to GL07, 134 to GL06, 106 to GL05 and 17 to GL04.

“The promotion of junior staff concludes the first phase of the exercise. Next is the promotion of senior staff, which has also commenced in earnest.

“The commission remains committed to regular merit-based promotion and the welfare of staff. We urge all staff to rededicate themselves to service, particularly with regard to elections and electoral activities.