INEC Announces Date For Anambra Guber, Bye-Elections

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced its readiness to conduct the gubernatorial election, Senate and State Assembly bye elections in Anambra State.

New Telegraph recalls that the Electoral Commission had announced November 8th 2025, for the conduct of the gubernatorial election in Anambra before the demise of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah and Hon. Justice Azuka of Onitsha North 1 Constituency.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner, Queen Elizabeth Agwu, while speaking with reporters, said, “For the governorship election in Anambra state, it is fixed for November 8th this year, and that is what we call Notice For Election.

“But for that of Anambra South Senatorial District election and Onitsha North 1 Constituency election there is no Notice For Election yet and that one is on a shorter period.

“So we will give notice for the two elections, and it is a by-election in due course.”

Speaking on the Commission’s preparedness for the three elections, Agwu noted that “As INEC, our job is to prepare for elections, and we are prepared for the three elections this year.

“Other states in the Federation that have by-elections would still conduct their own elections just like us here in Anambra state and we are capable of handling the electoral process because we have the man power which includes the adhoc staffs that would assist our own staff during the three elections “, she added.

The Commissioner also stated that the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has no candidate in the coming November 8th gubernatorial election, dismissing allegations that the Commission has concluded arrangements to deliver a certain candidate.

“We want to make it clear that we do not have a candidate, and INEC as an umpire cannot have a candidate.

“You see, in this country, there are stories mostly from the Social Media alleging one thing or the other, but we want to make it clear that those stories are unfounded, and we do not have any candidate.

“Our job is to conduct the election, and whoever the voters or the people of Anambra state decide as their governor through the electoral process would be declared winner of the election by INEC,” she said.

The Commissioner urged Anambra electorates to be handy with their voters cards, adding that in due time before the election, there would be directives from the headquarters for the continuous registration of legible voters.

She also reassured that the Commission would apply all the electoral processes, which includes the BVAS and other approved gadgets for the conduct of the election.

