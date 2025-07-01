INEC Announces 2025-2026 Election Timetable, Voter Registration

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday unveiled a comprehensive electoral timetable for 2025 and 2026, including five major elections and the resumption of Continuous Voter Registration nationwide.

The INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, announced during the second quarterly consultative meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners held in Abuja.

In the statement, the INEC Chairman said, “The five major elections highlighted in the new timetable include bye-elections in 12 states, slated for August 16, 2025, followed by the Anambra State Governorship election on November 8, 2025.

“Looking into 2026, the schedule includes Area Council elections in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on February 21, 2026, the Ekiti State Governorship election on June 20, 2026, and the Osun State Governorship election on August 8, 2026.”

“Online pre-registration will commence on August 18, 2025, followed by in-person registration across the country from August 25, 2025. For Anambra State, ahead of its governorship election, the CVR will begin earlier, next week, and will be conducted simultaneously in all 326 wards to ensure the compilation of a new voters’ register at least 90 days before the election, as required by law”, he said.

During the meeting, Yakubu welcomed two newly appointed National Commissioners, Professor Sunday Aja and Abdulrazak Yusuf, as well as six recently sworn-in RECs attending the meeting for the first time.

He emphasised the critical role of RECs in election management, urging them to proactively implement policy and procedural issues without constant prompting from the Headquarters.