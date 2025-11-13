INEC And Lessons From Anambra Guber Poll

Considering the critical role that free, fair and credible elections play, as the strong and solid foundation on which to build a stable house of democracy, the significant part that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) performs in ensuring this must not be underestimated.

It carries out its statutory functions precisely in ensuring that the true choices of the electorate mount the pedestal of political power and eventually deliver good governance to the people, as promised. This brings to the fore the recently held Anambra State gubernatorial election which involved 16 political parties and had the incumbent governor, Prof Charles Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) declared the winner by INEC.

Before then, all eyes were on the newly sworn in INEC Chairman, Prof Joash Amupitan, who had promised to make the desired difference in the electoral process, given the set of controversies that trailed the conduct of the presidential election in 2023 and Edo State governorship election under the tenure of Prof Mahmoud Yakubu.

The Anambra governorship election was therefore set to serve as the litmus test to the electoral umpire’s new helmsman. From all indications, as made available through the Anambra Election Observation Hub, a coalition of civil society organisations, the observations made are instructive. To achieve its objectives the Hub deployed 711 observers across the 21 local government areas of the state.

And good enough, each organisation monitored specific thematic areas, including election integrity, inclusivity, gender participation, media safety, and election security.

Overall, it commended the relatively peaceful conduct of the poll as well as early signs of improvement in election logistics and professionalism among officials. It has, however, expressed concern over what it termed, “widespread vote buying, low voter turnout and persistent logistical challenge”.

There were indeed, specific infractions highlighted during the poll. According to the EFCC officials, who spoke at the command headquarters in Awka, some suspects were apprehended while either offering cash inducements to voters, or collecting money in exchange for their votes. Of note was the fact that the arrests were made in multiple locations across the state, following intelligence reports and field surveillance by operatives deployed to monitor electoral malpractices.

Similarly, reports from Awka North, Orumba South, Oyi, Anambra East, Njikoka, and Onitsha North LGAs, according to the Hub, revealed cases where agents recorded voters’ details for post-voting payments and deployed POS machines near polling units to facilitate cash transfers in exchange for votes. “These acts undermine the integrity of the election and reinforce the need for urgent enforcement of electoral laws to deter vote buying and selling,” the Hub emphasised in its report.

Reporting about promptness, by 7:30 a.m., INEC officials had arrived at 49 per cent of polling units, an improvement from the 28 per cent in 2021 and 17 per cent in 2017, the observers noted, raising concerns that less than half were operational at the official start time. Also, essential materials, such as the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), the Register of Voters, and voting cubicles, were available in nearly all polling units observed.

Nonetheless, tools designed to enhance participation for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) were missing in some areas, with Form EC 40H and PWD Posters found in only 86 per cent and 84 per cent of polling units, respectively. On the issue of security, tension flared at Senator Uche Ekwunife’s polling unit when suspected thugs attempted to disrupt the voting process.

The incident occurred at Regal Secondary School, Aguukwu Nri, where the deputy governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ekwunife, cast her vote. According to eyewitnesses the thugs stormed the polling unit in an apparent attempt to prevent the peaceful conduct of the election. But the timely intervention of the Nri youths and security operatives on the ground thwarted their plans.

In a similar vein, tension erupted early on Saturday morning in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State after policemen deployed to the INEC secretariat allegedly fired teargas canisters, leaving a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member and an election observer from Yiaga Africa injured.

Eyewitness reports accused the policemen of being drunk! All said, we urge the new INEC Chairman to set up an independent investigative team to understudy the observations of the observers, keep up the gains recorded during the Anambra State poll and restrategise on improving on the areas where there are still pitfalls.

While the Commission should work with the mass media, NGOs and the National Orientation Agency (NOA) on voter education, it should work in a pragmatic partnership with the security operatives to identify the brains behind all manner of electoral malfeasance and bring them to justice. We have had enough of this crass culture of impunity ridiculing our dear nation especially when it comes to elections. From now on our votes must count.